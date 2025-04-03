Currencies / BV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BV: BrightView Holdings Inc
13.56 USD 0.06 (0.44%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BV exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.48 and at a high of 13.78.
Follow BrightView Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BV News
- BrightView Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dips but margins expand to record levels
- BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView falls short of Q3 analyst expectations, maintains 2025 guidance
- BrightView Holdings earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView: Another Discretionary Consumption Sector Affected By Economic Uncertainties
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- BrightView stock price target raised to $13.40 at Goldman Sachs on margin outlook
- Tesla, Centene Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- BrightView stock maintains Outperform rating at William Blair despite growth delays
- Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- BrightView stock falls after cutting revenue outlook
- BrightView lowers revenue outlook, maintains profit targets amid economic headwinds
- BrightView Declares Cash Dividend Payment on Preferred Stock
- brightview holdings completes sale of 11.6 million shares
- BrightView secondary stock offering upsized to 11.6 million shares
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- BrightView to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Investor Conferences
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
Daily Range
13.48 13.78
Year Range
11.86 18.89
- Previous Close
- 13.62
- Open
- 13.59
- Bid
- 13.56
- Ask
- 13.86
- Low
- 13.48
- High
- 13.78
- Volume
- 975
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- -4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.94%
- Year Change
- -12.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%