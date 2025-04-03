통화 / BV
BV: BrightView Holdings Inc
13.35 USD 0.28 (2.05%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BV 환율이 오늘 -2.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.35이고 고가는 13.76이었습니다.
BrightView Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BV News
- BrightView Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dips but margins expand to record levels
- BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView falls short of Q3 analyst expectations, maintains 2025 guidance
- BrightView Holdings earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView: Another Discretionary Consumption Sector Affected By Economic Uncertainties
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- BrightView stock price target raised to $13.40 at Goldman Sachs on margin outlook
- Tesla, Centene Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- BrightView stock maintains Outperform rating at William Blair despite growth delays
- Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- BrightView stock falls after cutting revenue outlook
- BrightView lowers revenue outlook, maintains profit targets amid economic headwinds
- BrightView Declares Cash Dividend Payment on Preferred Stock
- brightview holdings completes sale of 11.6 million shares
- BrightView secondary stock offering upsized to 11.6 million shares
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- BrightView to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Investor Conferences
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
일일 변동 비율
13.35 13.76
년간 변동
11.86 18.89
- 이전 종가
- 13.63
- 시가
- 13.76
- Bid
- 13.35
- Ask
- 13.65
- 저가
- 13.35
- 고가
- 13.76
- 볼륨
- 1.485 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.05%
- 월 변동
- -6.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.30%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.76%
20 9월, 토요일