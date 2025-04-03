通貨 / BV
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BV: BrightView Holdings Inc
13.63 USD 0.29 (2.17%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BVの今日の為替レートは、2.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.30の安値と13.68の高値で取引されました。
BrightView Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BV News
- BrightView Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dips but margins expand to record levels
- BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView falls short of Q3 analyst expectations, maintains 2025 guidance
- BrightView Holdings earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView: Another Discretionary Consumption Sector Affected By Economic Uncertainties
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- BrightView stock price target raised to $13.40 at Goldman Sachs on margin outlook
- Tesla, Centene Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- BrightView stock maintains Outperform rating at William Blair despite growth delays
- Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- BrightView stock falls after cutting revenue outlook
- BrightView lowers revenue outlook, maintains profit targets amid economic headwinds
- BrightView Declares Cash Dividend Payment on Preferred Stock
- brightview holdings completes sale of 11.6 million shares
- BrightView secondary stock offering upsized to 11.6 million shares
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- BrightView to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Investor Conferences
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
1日のレンジ
13.30 13.68
1年のレンジ
11.86 18.89
- 以前の終値
- 13.34
- 始値
- 13.42
- 買値
- 13.63
- 買値
- 13.93
- 安値
- 13.30
- 高値
- 13.68
- 出来高
- 1.865 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.48%
- 1年の変化
- -11.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K