BV: BrightView Holdings Inc

13.35 USD 0.28 (2.05%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BV ha avuto una variazione del -2.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.35 e ad un massimo di 13.76.

Segui le dinamiche di BrightView Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.35 13.76
Intervallo Annuale
11.86 18.89
Chiusura Precedente
13.63
Apertura
13.76
Bid
13.35
Ask
13.65
Minimo
13.35
Massimo
13.76
Volume
1.485 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.05%
Variazione Mensile
-6.32%
Variazione Semestrale
4.30%
Variazione Annuale
-13.76%
20 settembre, sabato