BV: BrightView Holdings Inc
13.34 USD 0.22 (1.62%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BV de hoy ha cambiado un -1.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BrightView Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BV News
- BrightView Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dips but margins expand to record levels
- BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView falls short of Q3 analyst expectations, maintains 2025 guidance
- BrightView Holdings earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView: Another Discretionary Consumption Sector Affected By Economic Uncertainties
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- BrightView stock price target raised to $13.40 at Goldman Sachs on margin outlook
- Tesla, Centene Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- BrightView stock maintains Outperform rating at William Blair despite growth delays
- Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- BrightView stock falls after cutting revenue outlook
- BrightView lowers revenue outlook, maintains profit targets amid economic headwinds
- BrightView Declares Cash Dividend Payment on Preferred Stock
- brightview holdings completes sale of 11.6 million shares
- BrightView secondary stock offering upsized to 11.6 million shares
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- BrightView to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Investor Conferences
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
Rango diario
13.31 13.82
Rango anual
11.86 18.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.56
- Open
- 13.58
- Bid
- 13.34
- Ask
- 13.64
- Low
- 13.31
- High
- 13.82
- Volumen
- 1.506 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.62%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.22%
- Cambio anual
- -13.82%
