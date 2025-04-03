货币 / BV
BV: BrightView Holdings Inc
13.50 USD 0.06 (0.44%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BV汇率已更改-0.44%。当日，交易品种以低点13.49和高点13.82进行交易。
关注BrightView Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BV新闻
- BrightView Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dips but margins expand to record levels
- BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView falls short of Q3 analyst expectations, maintains 2025 guidance
- BrightView Holdings earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- BrightView: Another Discretionary Consumption Sector Affected By Economic Uncertainties
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- BrightView stock price target raised to $13.40 at Goldman Sachs on margin outlook
- BrightView stock maintains Outperform rating at William Blair despite growth delays
- BrightView stock falls after cutting revenue outlook
- BrightView lowers revenue outlook, maintains profit targets amid economic headwinds
- BrightView Declares Cash Dividend Payment on Preferred Stock
- brightview holdings completes sale of 11.6 million shares
- BrightView secondary stock offering upsized to 11.6 million shares
- BrightView to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Investor Conferences
日范围
13.49 13.82
年范围
11.86 18.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.56
- 开盘价
- 13.58
- 卖价
- 13.50
- 买价
- 13.80
- 最低价
- 13.49
- 最高价
- 13.82
- 交易量
- 641
- 日变化
- -0.44%
- 月变化
- -5.26%
- 6个月变化
- 5.47%
- 年变化
- -12.79%
