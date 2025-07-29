Moedas / BTU
BTU: Peabody Energy Corporation
21.11 USD 0.15 (0.71%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BTU para hoje mudou para -0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.96 e o mais alto foi 21.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Peabody Energy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BTU Notícias
Faixa diária
20.96 21.37
Faixa anual
9.61 29.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.26
- Open
- 21.22
- Bid
- 21.11
- Ask
- 21.41
- Low
- 20.96
- High
- 21.37
- Volume
- 1.269 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 54.09%
- Mudança anual
- -20.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh