BTU: Peabody Energy Corporation
21.26 USD 0.76 (3.71%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BTU de hoy ha cambiado un 3.71%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Peabody Energy Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
20.24 21.31
Rango anual
9.61 29.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.50
- Open
- 20.45
- Bid
- 21.26
- Ask
- 21.56
- Low
- 20.24
- High
- 21.31
- Volumen
- 10.353 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.71%
- Cambio mensual
- 23.46%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 55.18%
- Cambio anual
- -19.89%
