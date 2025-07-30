QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BTU
Tornare a Azioni

BTU: Peabody Energy Corporation

22.74 USD 0.98 (4.50%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BTU ha avuto una variazione del 4.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.53 e ad un massimo di 22.87.

Segui le dinamiche di Peabody Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.53 22.87
Intervallo Annuale
9.61 29.94
Chiusura Precedente
21.76
Apertura
21.82
Bid
22.74
Ask
23.04
Minimo
21.53
Massimo
22.87
Volume
9.163 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.50%
Variazione Mensile
32.06%
Variazione Semestrale
65.99%
Variazione Annuale
-14.32%
20 settembre, sabato