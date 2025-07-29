通貨 / BTU
BTU: Peabody Energy Corporation
21.76 USD 0.50 (2.35%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BTUの今日の為替レートは、2.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.56の安値と22.02の高値で取引されました。
Peabody Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BTU News
1日のレンジ
20.56 22.02
1年のレンジ
9.61 29.94
- 以前の終値
- 21.26
- 始値
- 21.09
- 買値
- 21.76
- 買値
- 22.06
- 安値
- 20.56
- 高値
- 22.02
- 出来高
- 8.491 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 26.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 58.83%
- 1年の変化
- -18.01%
