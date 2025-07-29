クォートセクション
通貨 / BTU
BTU: Peabody Energy Corporation

21.76 USD 0.50 (2.35%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BTUの今日の為替レートは、2.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.56の安値と22.02の高値で取引されました。

Peabody Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

BTU News

1日のレンジ
20.56 22.02
1年のレンジ
9.61 29.94
以前の終値
21.26
始値
21.09
買値
21.76
買値
22.06
安値
20.56
高値
22.02
出来高
8.491 K
1日の変化
2.35%
1ヶ月の変化
26.36%
6ヶ月の変化
58.83%
1年の変化
-18.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K