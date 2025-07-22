Currencies / BTU
BTU: Peabody Energy Corporation
20.40 USD 0.35 (1.75%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BTU exchange rate has changed by 1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.77 and at a high of 20.41.
Follow Peabody Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
19.77 20.41
Year Range
9.61 29.94
- Previous Close
- 20.05
- Open
- 20.00
- Bid
- 20.40
- Ask
- 20.70
- Low
- 19.77
- High
- 20.41
- Volume
- 4.014 K
- Daily Change
- 1.75%
- Month Change
- 18.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.91%
- Year Change
- -23.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%