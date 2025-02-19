Moedas / BINC
BINC: BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF
53.30 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BINC para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.26 e o mais alto foi 53.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
53.26 53.36
Faixa anual
50.84 53.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.35
- Open
- 53.30
- Bid
- 53.30
- Ask
- 53.60
- Low
- 53.26
- High
- 53.36
- Volume
- 3.522 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.19%
- Mudança anual
- 0.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh