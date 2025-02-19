QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BINC
BINC: BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

53.31 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BINC ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.28 e ad un massimo di 53.34.

Segui le dinamiche di BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
53.28 53.34
Intervallo Annuale
50.84 53.46
Chiusura Precedente
53.30
Apertura
53.31
Bid
53.31
Ask
53.61
Minimo
53.28
Massimo
53.34
Volume
1.959 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.02%
Variazione Mensile
1.00%
Variazione Semestrale
2.20%
Variazione Annuale
0.15%
