Currencies / BINC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BINC: BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF
53.34 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BINC exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.32 and at a high of 53.38.
Follow BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BINC News
- BINC Provides Closed-End Fund-Like Returns In An ETF Wrapper (NYSEARCA:BINC)
- JSI: Actively Managed, Above-Average Yield, Strong Performance Track Record
- With the traditional mix of stocks and bonds now riskier, here are ways to diversify, says BlackRock
- BINC Vs. CARY: Which Is Best For Income Investors And Retirees? (NYSEARCA:BINC)
- BND: Watch Out For The Drop In Real Yield
- What Explains The Surge In Strong, High-Quality, Short-Term Bond ETFs?
- Replacing AGG With 2 ETFs That Cost At Least 8× More Can Make Sense (NYSEARCA:AGG)
- JBND: One Of The Few Active Funds I Can't Criticize (NYSE:JBND)
- Bond-ETF inflows surge as demand returns for Treasurys
- 3 Strong, Diversified Bond ETFs - One Stands Out: BINC, CARY, And CGMS (NYSEARCA:BINC)
- BlackRock’s Rick Rieder Sees a ‘Generational Opportunity’ in the Bond Market - TipRanks.com
- BINC Vs. FBND: The Key Differences Between These Actively Managed Bond ETFs
- Fed might not cut rates until September. But how will it handle its balance sheet?
- BINC ETF: HY Returns, IG Risk, Active Management, And 1 Fear To Keep In Mind (BINC)
- JPIE: Checking-In On One Of Our Holdings (NYSEARCA:JPIE)
- BINC: Simple Diversified Bond ETF; Good Performance And Low Volatility
- JCPB: ETF Focused On Investment Grade Debt (BATS:JCPB)
- Navigate Market Volatility With Active And Flexible Investing
- Bonds are rising as stocks suffer February drop. But don’t count on long-term bonds as a cushion.
- BINC: A Low-Cost, Low-Volatility, Active Alternative To High-Yield Fixed Income (BINC)
- CGMS: An Attractive Opportunity In The Fixed Income Space
Daily Range
53.32 53.38
Year Range
50.84 53.38
- Previous Close
- 53.32
- Open
- 53.34
- Bid
- 53.34
- Ask
- 53.64
- Low
- 53.32
- High
- 53.38
- Volume
- 3.724 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.26%
- Year Change
- 0.21%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev