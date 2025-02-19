CotationsSections
BINC: BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

53.31 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BINC a changé de 0.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 53.28 et à un maximum de 53.34.

Suivez la dynamique BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
53.28 53.34
Range Annuel
50.84 53.46
Clôture Précédente
53.30
Ouverture
53.31
Bid
53.31
Ask
53.61
Plus Bas
53.28
Plus Haut
53.34
Volume
1.959 K
Changement quotidien
0.02%
Changement Mensuel
1.00%
Changement à 6 Mois
2.20%
Changement Annuel
0.15%
