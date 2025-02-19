Währungen / BINC
BINC: BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF
53.31 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BINC hat sich für heute um 0.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BlackRock ETF Trust II BlackRock Flexible Income ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
53.28 53.34
Jahresspanne
50.84 53.46
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 53.30
- Eröffnung
- 53.31
- Bid
- 53.31
- Ask
- 53.61
- Tief
- 53.28
- Hoch
- 53.34
- Volumen
- 1.959 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.02%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.20%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K