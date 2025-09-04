Moedas / BBW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc
71.94 USD 0.33 (0.46%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BBW para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.28 e o mais alto foi 72.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBW Notícias
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AppLovin, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Tenet Healthcare
- Strong Buy Alerts: AppLovin & 2 More Momentum Stocks for Big Gains
- ULTA's Fragrance Category Grows Double Digits in Q2: Trend to Watch?
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Returns
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- Cracker Barrel Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Keep in Mind
- Is BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Dogecoin Breaks Out, Eyes Historic Surge Between $0.41–$0.97 – What To Expect
- Is Operational Efficiency Supporting Tractor Supply's Profitability?
- Build-A-Bear (BBW) Is Up 6.27% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Chipotle to Debut in Asia With SPC Group to Expand Global Footprint
- Build-A-Bear and CaliberCos have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull of the Day: Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Materion, Willdan Group, Build-A-Bear Workshop and NCS Multistage
- Build-A-Bear Workshop declares $0.22 quarterly dividend
- Look Beyond the Fed: Bet on 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows
- Top Stock Picks for Week of September 8, 2025
- Why Build-A-Bear Has Crushed Your Favorite Stocks And Why More Upside Is Likely (BBW)
- Build-A-Bear (BBW) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Pick These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Enhance Returns
- Here's Why Cheesecake Factory Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in BJRI Stock Right Now
Faixa diária
71.28 72.86
Faixa anual
32.07 75.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 71.61
- Open
- 72.86
- Bid
- 71.94
- Ask
- 72.24
- Low
- 71.28
- High
- 72.86
- Volume
- 254
- Mudança diária
- 0.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 93.70%
- Mudança anual
- 111.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh