BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc
73.08 USD 1.04 (1.40%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BBW a changé de -1.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 71.58 et à un maximum de 74.01.
Suivez la dynamique Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BBW Nouvelles
Range quotidien
71.58 74.01
Range Annuel
32.07 75.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 74.12
- Ouverture
- 73.99
- Bid
- 73.08
- Ask
- 73.38
- Plus Bas
- 71.58
- Plus Haut
- 74.01
- Volume
- 552
- Changement quotidien
- -1.40%
- Changement Mensuel
- 21.21%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 96.77%
- Changement Annuel
- 115.32%
20 septembre, samedi