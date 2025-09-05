CotationsSections
Devises / BBW
Retour à Actions

BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc

73.08 USD 1.04 (1.40%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BBW a changé de -1.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 71.58 et à un maximum de 74.01.

Suivez la dynamique Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BBW Nouvelles

Range quotidien
71.58 74.01
Range Annuel
32.07 75.77
Clôture Précédente
74.12
Ouverture
73.99
Bid
73.08
Ask
73.38
Plus Bas
71.58
Plus Haut
74.01
Volume
552
Changement quotidien
-1.40%
Changement Mensuel
21.21%
Changement à 6 Mois
96.77%
Changement Annuel
115.32%
20 septembre, samedi