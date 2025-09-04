クォートセクション
通貨 / BBW
BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc

74.12 USD 2.51 (3.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBWの今日の為替レートは、3.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.28の安値と74.58の高値で取引されました。

Build-A-Bear Workshop Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
71.28 74.58
1年のレンジ
32.07 75.77
以前の終値
71.61
始値
72.86
買値
74.12
買値
74.42
安値
71.28
高値
74.58
出来高
857
1日の変化
3.51%
1ヶ月の変化
22.94%
6ヶ月の変化
99.57%
1年の変化
118.39%
