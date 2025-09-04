通貨 / BBW
BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc
74.12 USD 2.51 (3.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBWの今日の為替レートは、3.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.28の安値と74.58の高値で取引されました。
Build-A-Bear Workshop Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
71.28 74.58
1年のレンジ
32.07 75.77
- 以前の終値
- 71.61
- 始値
- 72.86
- 買値
- 74.12
- 買値
- 74.42
- 安値
- 71.28
- 高値
- 74.58
- 出来高
- 857
- 1日の変化
- 3.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 22.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 99.57%
- 1年の変化
- 118.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K