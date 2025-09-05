QuotazioniSezioni
BBW
BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc

73.08 USD 1.04 (1.40%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BBW ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.58 e ad un massimo di 74.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.58 74.01
Intervallo Annuale
32.07 75.77
Chiusura Precedente
74.12
Apertura
73.99
Bid
73.08
Ask
73.38
Minimo
71.58
Massimo
74.01
Volume
552
Variazione giornaliera
-1.40%
Variazione Mensile
21.21%
Variazione Semestrale
96.77%
Variazione Annuale
115.32%
20 settembre, sabato