BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc

74.64 USD 1.12 (1.48%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBW exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.13 and at a high of 75.00.

Follow Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

BBW News

Daily Range
71.13 75.00
Year Range
32.07 75.77
Previous Close
75.76
Open
74.95
Bid
74.64
Ask
74.94
Low
71.13
High
75.00
Volume
1.140 K
Daily Change
-1.48%
Month Change
23.80%
6 Months Change
100.97%
Year Change
119.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%