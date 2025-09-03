货币 / BBW
BBW: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc
74.64 USD 1.12 (1.48%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BBW汇率已更改-1.48%。当日，交易品种以低点71.13和高点75.00进行交易。
关注Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
71.13 75.00
年范围
32.07 75.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 75.76
- 开盘价
- 74.95
- 卖价
- 74.64
- 买价
- 74.94
- 最低价
- 71.13
- 最高价
- 75.00
- 交易量
- 1.140 K
- 日变化
- -1.48%
- 月变化
- 23.80%
- 6个月变化
- 100.97%
- 年变化
- 119.92%
