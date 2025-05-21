Moedas / BANF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BANF: BancFirst Corporation
131.13 USD 2.16 (1.67%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BANF para hoje mudou para 1.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 129.00 e o mais alto foi 133.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BancFirst Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BANF Notícias
- BancFirst: It's Hard Not To Downgrade This Play (NASDAQ:BANF)
- BancFirst Corporation stock hits all-time high at 137.54 USD
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- BancFirst declares quarterly dividend and trust interest payment
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th
- BancFirst (BANF) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Do Options Traders Know Something About BancFirst Stock We Don't?
- BancFirst Corp. files to offer common stock
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for BancFirst (BANF) Stock
- Is BancFirst (BANF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- BancFirst stock price target raised to $136 from $120 at DA Davidson
- BancFirst (BANF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BancFirst Corp. tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates despite one-time events
- BancFirst earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- BancFirst Corporation stock hits all-time high at 132.29 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- BancFirst (BANF): Shares Are Close To Justifying A Downgrade
- Bank M&A Deal Tracker: Activity Running At Same Pace As Last Year
- Trump Administration Set To Ease Big Bank Rules In Major Rollback Since 2008 Crisis: Here Are The Stocks And ETFs Investors Could Consider - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)
- BancFirst shares steady as Keefe Bruyette maintains rating
- BancFirst to acquire American Bank of Oklahoma
Faixa diária
129.00 133.65
Faixa anual
97.16 138.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 128.97
- Open
- 129.00
- Bid
- 131.13
- Ask
- 131.43
- Low
- 129.00
- High
- 133.65
- Volume
- 328
- Mudança diária
- 1.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.32%
- Mudança anual
- 27.89%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh