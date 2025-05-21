货币 / BANF
BANF: BancFirst Corporation
128.97 USD 4.24 (3.18%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BANF汇率已更改-3.18%。当日，交易品种以低点128.88和高点133.66进行交易。
关注BancFirst Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BANF新闻
- BancFirst: It's Hard Not To Downgrade This Play (NASDAQ:BANF)
- BancFirst Corporation stock hits all-time high at 137.54 USD
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- BancFirst declares quarterly dividend and trust interest payment
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th
- BancFirst (BANF) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Do Options Traders Know Something About BancFirst Stock We Don't?
- BancFirst Corp. files to offer common stock
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for BancFirst (BANF) Stock
- Is BancFirst (BANF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- BancFirst stock price target raised to $136 from $120 at DA Davidson
- BancFirst (BANF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BancFirst Corp. tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates despite one-time events
- BancFirst earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- BancFirst Corporation stock hits all-time high at 132.29 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- BancFirst (BANF): Shares Are Close To Justifying A Downgrade
- Bank M&A Deal Tracker: Activity Running At Same Pace As Last Year
- Trump Administration Set To Ease Big Bank Rules In Major Rollback Since 2008 Crisis: Here Are The Stocks And ETFs Investors Could Consider - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)
- BancFirst shares steady as Keefe Bruyette maintains rating
- BancFirst to acquire American Bank of Oklahoma
日范围
128.88 133.66
年范围
97.16 138.15
- 前一天收盘价
- 133.21
- 开盘价
- 132.63
- 卖价
- 128.97
- 买价
- 129.27
- 最低价
- 128.88
- 最高价
- 133.66
- 交易量
- 472
- 日变化
- -3.18%
- 月变化
- -1.88%
- 6个月变化
- 17.35%
- 年变化
- 25.79%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值