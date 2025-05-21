通貨 / BANF
BANF: BancFirst Corporation
135.30 USD 4.17 (3.18%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BANFの今日の為替レートは、3.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり132.11の安値と135.37の高値で取引されました。
BancFirst Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BANF News
1日のレンジ
132.11 135.37
1年のレンジ
97.16 138.15
- 以前の終値
- 131.13
- 始値
- 132.14
- 買値
- 135.30
- 買値
- 135.60
- 安値
- 132.11
- 高値
- 135.37
- 出来高
- 329
- 1日の変化
- 3.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.11%
- 1年の変化
- 31.96%
