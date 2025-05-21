クォートセクション
BANF: BancFirst Corporation

135.30 USD 4.17 (3.18%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BANFの今日の為替レートは、3.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり132.11の安値と135.37の高値で取引されました。

BancFirst Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
132.11 135.37
1年のレンジ
97.16 138.15
以前の終値
131.13
始値
132.14
買値
135.30
買値
135.60
安値
132.11
高値
135.37
出来高
329
1日の変化
3.18%
1ヶ月の変化
2.94%
6ヶ月の変化
23.11%
1年の変化
31.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K