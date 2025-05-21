QuotazioniSezioni
BANF: BancFirst Corporation

131.81 USD 3.49 (2.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BANF ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 131.81 e ad un massimo di 135.41.

Segui le dinamiche di BancFirst Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
131.81 135.41
Intervallo Annuale
97.16 138.15
Chiusura Precedente
135.30
Apertura
135.37
Bid
131.81
Ask
132.11
Minimo
131.81
Massimo
135.41
Volume
407
Variazione giornaliera
-2.58%
Variazione Mensile
0.28%
Variazione Semestrale
19.94%
Variazione Annuale
28.56%
20 settembre, sabato