BANF: BancFirst Corporation

131.13 USD 2.16 (1.67%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BANF de hoy ha cambiado un 1.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 129.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 133.65.

Rango diario
129.00 133.65
Rango anual
97.16 138.15
Cierres anteriores
128.97
Open
129.00
Bid
131.13
Ask
131.43
Low
129.00
High
133.65
Volumen
328
Cambio diario
1.67%
Cambio mensual
-0.24%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.32%
Cambio anual
27.89%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B