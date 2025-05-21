Divisas / BANF
BANF: BancFirst Corporation
131.13 USD 2.16 (1.67%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BANF de hoy ha cambiado un 1.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 129.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 133.65.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BancFirst Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
129.00 133.65
Rango anual
97.16 138.15
- Cierres anteriores
- 128.97
- Open
- 129.00
- Bid
- 131.13
- Ask
- 131.43
- Low
- 129.00
- High
- 133.65
- Volumen
- 328
- Cambio diario
- 1.67%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.24%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.32%
- Cambio anual
- 27.89%
