Moedas / BALY
BALY: Bally's Corporation
10.60 USD 0.12 (1.15%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BALY para hoje mudou para 1.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.48 e o mais alto foi 10.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bally's Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BALY Notícias
- JMP reitera classificação de Gaming and Leisure Properties como "Market Outperform"
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Bally’s garante extensão de linha de crédito rotativo de US$ 460 milhões até 2028
- Bally’s secures $460 million revolving credit facility extension to 2028
- Bally's (NYSE:BALY): Deleveraging To Leverage Again
- Australia’s Star Entertainment posts narrower FY loss
- Bally’s receives UK regulatory approval for Intralot transaction
- Bally’s Corp to provide financials for international interactive unit ahead of Intralot deal
- Bally’s completes community investment program for Chicago casino project
- Bally’s Chicago casino project secures 1,800 local investors
- Stifel lowers Bally’s stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Hold
- Bally’s earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Countdown to Bally's (BALY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Playtika Holding (PLTK) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bally’s Corp: Structural Gaps Create A Debt Opportunity (undefined:BALY)
- Whirlpool (WHR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- CrossingBridge Advisors Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bally’s enters agreement to sell international interactive unit to Intralot
- Bally's: Now They Have A Bull Thesis, But I Still Don't Buy It (NYSE:BALY)
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Bally’s stock amid Intralot deal
- Bally’s stock soars after Intralot to acquire its international unit
Faixa diária
10.48 10.70
Faixa anual
8.46 19.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.48
- Open
- 10.55
- Bid
- 10.60
- Ask
- 10.90
- Low
- 10.48
- High
- 10.70
- Volume
- 308
- Mudança diária
- 1.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.46%
- Mudança anual
- -38.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh