QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BALY
Tornare a Azioni

BALY: Bally's Corporation

10.49 USD 0.11 (1.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BALY ha avuto una variazione del -1.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.32 e ad un massimo di 10.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Bally's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BALY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.32 10.80
Intervallo Annuale
8.46 19.60
Chiusura Precedente
10.60
Apertura
10.78
Bid
10.49
Ask
10.79
Minimo
10.32
Massimo
10.80
Volume
217
Variazione giornaliera
-1.04%
Variazione Mensile
4.90%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.31%
Variazione Annuale
-39.22%
20 settembre, sabato