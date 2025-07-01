Valute / BALY
BALY: Bally's Corporation
10.49 USD 0.11 (1.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BALY ha avuto una variazione del -1.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.32 e ad un massimo di 10.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Bally's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.32 10.80
Intervallo Annuale
8.46 19.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.60
- Apertura
- 10.78
- Bid
- 10.49
- Ask
- 10.79
- Minimo
- 10.32
- Massimo
- 10.80
- Volume
- 217
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -39.22%
20 settembre, sabato