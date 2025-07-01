통화 / BALY
BALY: Bally's Corporation
10.49 USD 0.11 (1.04%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BALY 환율이 오늘 -1.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.32이고 고가는 10.80이었습니다.
Bally's Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BALY News
- JMP, Gaming and Leisure에 ’시장수익률 상회’ 등급 재확인
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Bally’s, 4.6억 달러 회전 신용 공여 2028년까지 연장
- Bally’s secures $460 million revolving credit facility extension to 2028
- Bally's (NYSE:BALY): Deleveraging To Leverage Again
- Australia’s Star Entertainment posts narrower FY loss
- Bally’s receives UK regulatory approval for Intralot transaction
- Bally’s Corp to provide financials for international interactive unit ahead of Intralot deal
- Bally’s completes community investment program for Chicago casino project
- Bally’s Chicago casino project secures 1,800 local investors
- Stifel lowers Bally’s stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Hold
- Bally’s earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Countdown to Bally's (BALY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Playtika Holding (PLTK) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bally’s Corp: Structural Gaps Create A Debt Opportunity (undefined:BALY)
- Whirlpool (WHR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- CrossingBridge Advisors Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bally’s enters agreement to sell international interactive unit to Intralot
- Bally's: Now They Have A Bull Thesis, But I Still Don't Buy It (NYSE:BALY)
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Bally’s stock amid Intralot deal
- Bally’s stock soars after Intralot to acquire its international unit
일일 변동 비율
10.32 10.80
년간 변동
8.46 19.60
- 이전 종가
- 10.60
- 시가
- 10.78
- Bid
- 10.49
- Ask
- 10.79
- 저가
- 10.32
- 고가
- 10.80
- 볼륨
- 217
- 일일 변동
- -1.04%
- 월 변동
- 4.90%
- 6개월 변동
- -19.31%
- 년간 변동율
- -39.22%
20 9월, 토요일