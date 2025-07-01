通貨 / BALY
BALY: Bally's Corporation
10.60 USD 0.12 (1.15%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BALYの今日の為替レートは、1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.48の安値と10.70の高値で取引されました。
Bally's Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
10.48 10.70
1年のレンジ
8.46 19.60
- 以前の終値
- 10.48
- 始値
- 10.55
- 買値
- 10.60
- 買値
- 10.90
- 安値
- 10.48
- 高値
- 10.70
- 出来高
- 357
- 1日の変化
- 1.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.46%
- 1年の変化
- -38.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K