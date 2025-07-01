クォートセクション
通貨 / BALY
BALY: Bally's Corporation

10.60 USD 0.12 (1.15%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BALYの今日の為替レートは、1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.48の安値と10.70の高値で取引されました。

Bally's Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
10.48 10.70
1年のレンジ
8.46 19.60
以前の終値
10.48
始値
10.55
買値
10.60
買値
10.90
安値
10.48
高値
10.70
出来高
357
1日の変化
1.15%
1ヶ月の変化
6.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-18.46%
1年の変化
-38.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K