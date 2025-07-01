Währungen / BALY
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BALY: Bally's Corporation
10.53 USD 0.07 (0.66%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BALY hat sich für heute um -0.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bally's Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BALY News
- JMP bestätigt "Market Outperform"-Rating für Gaming and Leisure
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Bally’s verlängert Kreditfazilität über 460 Millionen US-Dollar bis 2028
- Bally’s secures $460 million revolving credit facility extension to 2028
- Bally's (NYSE:BALY): Deleveraging To Leverage Again
- Australia’s Star Entertainment posts narrower FY loss
- Bally’s receives UK regulatory approval for Intralot transaction
- Bally’s Corp to provide financials for international interactive unit ahead of Intralot deal
- Bally’s completes community investment program for Chicago casino project
- Bally’s Chicago casino project secures 1,800 local investors
- Stifel lowers Bally’s stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Hold
- Bally’s earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Countdown to Bally's (BALY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Playtika Holding (PLTK) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bally’s Corp: Structural Gaps Create A Debt Opportunity (undefined:BALY)
- Whirlpool (WHR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- CrossingBridge Advisors Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bally’s enters agreement to sell international interactive unit to Intralot
- Bally's: Now They Have A Bull Thesis, But I Still Don't Buy It (NYSE:BALY)
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Bally’s stock amid Intralot deal
- Bally’s stock soars after Intralot to acquire its international unit
Tagesspanne
10.53 10.80
Jahresspanne
8.46 19.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.60
- Eröffnung
- 10.78
- Bid
- 10.53
- Ask
- 10.83
- Tief
- 10.53
- Hoch
- 10.80
- Volumen
- 19
- Tagesänderung
- -0.66%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -19.00%
- Jahresänderung
- -38.99%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K