货币 / BALY
BALY: Bally's Corporation
11.01 USD 1.04 (10.43%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BALY汇率已更改10.43%。当日，交易品种以低点10.00和高点11.10进行交易。
关注Bally's Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BALY新闻
- JMP证券重申Gaming and Leisure股票市场表现优于大盘评级
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Bally’s获得4.6亿美元循环信贷额度延期至2028年
- Bally’s secures $460 million revolving credit facility extension to 2028
- Bally's (NYSE:BALY): Deleveraging To Leverage Again
- Australia’s Star Entertainment posts narrower FY loss
- Bally’s receives UK regulatory approval for Intralot transaction
- Bally’s Corp to provide financials for international interactive unit ahead of Intralot deal
- Bally’s completes community investment program for Chicago casino project
- Bally’s Chicago casino project secures 1,800 local investors
- Stifel lowers Bally’s stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Hold
- Bally’s earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Countdown to Bally's (BALY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Playtika Holding (PLTK) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bally’s Corp: Structural Gaps Create A Debt Opportunity (undefined:BALY)
- Whirlpool (WHR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- CrossingBridge Advisors Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bally’s enters agreement to sell international interactive unit to Intralot
- Bally's: Now They Have A Bull Thesis, But I Still Don't Buy It (NYSE:BALY)
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Bally’s stock amid Intralot deal
- Bally’s stock soars after Intralot to acquire its international unit
日范围
10.00 11.10
年范围
8.46 19.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.97
- 开盘价
- 10.25
- 卖价
- 11.01
- 买价
- 11.31
- 最低价
- 10.00
- 最高价
- 11.10
- 交易量
- 382
- 日变化
- 10.43%
- 月变化
- 10.10%
- 6个月变化
- -15.31%
- 年变化
- -36.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值