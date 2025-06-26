Moedas / AYI
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc
339.80 USD 1.05 (0.31%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AYI para hoje mudou para -0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 337.50 e o mais alto foi 348.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Acuity Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AYI Notícias
- Ações da Acuity Brands atingem máxima histórica de US$ 345,48
- Acuity Brands stock reaches all-time high of 345.48 USD
- Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Acuity Brands stock hits all-time high of 345.3 USD
- Bitcoin Depot appoints Scott Buchanan as president, retains COO and director roles
- Here's Why Acuity (AYI) is a Strong Value Stock
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Strength Seen in Yext (YEXT): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Why Acuity (AYI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Acuity (AYI) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Here's Why Acuity (AYI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Ferguson Enterprises Stock Pops To An All-Time High, Triggering A Rating Upgrade
- Why Acuity (AYI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Acuity Brands.: Reiterate Buy On De-Risked Equity Story & Positive Growth Outlook (AYI)
- Acuity Brands price target raised to $320 from $285 at Wells Fargo
- Acuity Inc. (AYI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Acuity Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AYI)
- William Blair reiterates outperform rating on Acuity Brands stock
- Earnings call transcript: Acuity Brands Q3 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Acuity Q3 2025 slides: revenue surges 22%, Intelligent Spaces segment soars 249%
- Acuity's Smart Play Pays Off As Intelligent Spaces Revenue Skyrockets - Acuity (NYSE:AYI)
- Acuity Brands stock soars nearly 8% on strong Q3 earnings beat
Faixa diária
337.50 348.61
Faixa anual
216.81 348.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 340.85
- Open
- 338.27
- Bid
- 339.80
- Ask
- 340.10
- Low
- 337.50
- High
- 348.61
- Volume
- 473
- Mudança diária
- -0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.29%
- Mudança anual
- 15.58%
