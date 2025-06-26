QuotazioniSezioni
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc

339.41 USD 2.98 (0.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AYI ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 336.87 e ad un massimo di 341.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Acuity Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AYI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
336.87 341.01
Intervallo Annuale
216.81 348.61
Chiusura Precedente
336.43
Apertura
338.80
Bid
339.41
Ask
339.71
Minimo
336.87
Massimo
341.01
Volume
140
Variazione giornaliera
0.89%
Variazione Mensile
2.98%
Variazione Semestrale
29.14%
Variazione Annuale
15.45%
