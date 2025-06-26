Valute / AYI
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc
339.41 USD 2.98 (0.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AYI ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 336.87 e ad un massimo di 341.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Acuity Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
336.87 341.01
Intervallo Annuale
216.81 348.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 336.43
- Apertura
- 338.80
- Bid
- 339.41
- Ask
- 339.71
- Minimo
- 336.87
- Massimo
- 341.01
- Volume
- 140
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.45%