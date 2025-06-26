KurseKategorien
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc

344.51 USD 4.71 (1.39%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AYI hat sich für heute um 1.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 340.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 346.30 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Acuity Brands Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
340.51 346.30
Jahresspanne
216.81 348.61
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
339.80
Eröffnung
342.00
Bid
344.51
Ask
344.81
Tief
340.51
Hoch
346.30
Volumen
324
Tagesänderung
1.39%
Monatsänderung
4.53%
6-Monatsänderung
31.08%
Jahresänderung
17.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K