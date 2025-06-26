Währungen / AYI
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc
344.51 USD 4.71 (1.39%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AYI hat sich für heute um 1.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 340.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 346.30 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Acuity Brands Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
340.51 346.30
Jahresspanne
216.81 348.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 339.80
- Eröffnung
- 342.00
- Bid
- 344.51
- Ask
- 344.81
- Tief
- 340.51
- Hoch
- 346.30
- Volumen
- 324
- Tagesänderung
- 1.39%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.53%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 31.08%
- Jahresänderung
- 17.18%
