통화 / AYI
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc
336.43 USD 8.08 (2.35%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AYI 환율이 오늘 -2.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 335.75이고 고가는 344.06이었습니다.
Acuity Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
335.75 344.06
년간 변동
216.81 348.61
- 이전 종가
- 344.51
- 시가
- 344.06
- Bid
- 336.43
- Ask
- 336.73
- 저가
- 335.75
- 고가
- 344.06
- 볼륨
- 316
- 일일 변동
- -2.35%
- 월 변동
- 2.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.43%
