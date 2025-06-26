货币 / AYI
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc
343.17 USD 2.32 (0.68%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AYI汇率已更改0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点338.27和高点344.02进行交易。
关注Acuity Brands Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AYI新闻
日范围
338.27 344.02
年范围
216.81 345.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 340.85
- 开盘价
- 338.27
- 卖价
- 343.17
- 买价
- 343.47
- 最低价
- 338.27
- 最高价
- 344.02
- 交易量
- 32
- 日变化
- 0.68%
- 月变化
- 4.12%
- 6个月变化
- 30.57%
- 年变化
- 16.72%
