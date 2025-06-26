Currencies / AYI
AYI: Acuity Brands Inc
341.30 USD 5.01 (1.49%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AYI exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 335.49 and at a high of 342.61.
Follow Acuity Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AYI News
Daily Range
335.49 342.61
Year Range
216.81 345.30
- Previous Close
- 336.29
- Open
- 336.49
- Bid
- 341.30
- Ask
- 341.60
- Low
- 335.49
- High
- 342.61
- Volume
- 181
- Daily Change
- 1.49%
- Month Change
- 3.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.86%
- Year Change
- 16.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%