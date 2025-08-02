Moedas / ARKF
ARKF: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
56.89 USD 1.51 (2.73%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARKF para hoje mudou para 2.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 55.98 e o mais alto foi 57.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ARKF Notícias
Faixa diária
55.98 57.14
Faixa anual
27.70 57.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 55.38
- Open
- 55.98
- Bid
- 56.89
- Ask
- 57.19
- Low
- 55.98
- High
- 57.14
- Volume
- 1.803 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 69.82%
- Mudança anual
- 90.27%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh