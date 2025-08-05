Valute / ARKF
ARKF: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
57.72 USD 0.83 (1.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARKF ha avuto una variazione del 1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.44 e ad un massimo di 58.35.
Segui le dinamiche di ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.44 58.35
Intervallo Annuale
27.70 58.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.89
- Apertura
- 57.68
- Bid
- 57.72
- Ask
- 58.02
- Minimo
- 57.44
- Massimo
- 58.35
- Volume
- 2.464 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 72.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 93.04%
21 settembre, domenica