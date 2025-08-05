QuotazioniSezioni
ARKF: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

57.72 USD 0.83 (1.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARKF ha avuto una variazione del 1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.44 e ad un massimo di 58.35.

Segui le dinamiche di ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.44 58.35
Intervallo Annuale
27.70 58.35
Chiusura Precedente
56.89
Apertura
57.68
Bid
57.72
Ask
58.02
Minimo
57.44
Massimo
58.35
Volume
2.464 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.46%
Variazione Mensile
10.51%
Variazione Semestrale
72.30%
Variazione Annuale
93.04%
21 settembre, domenica