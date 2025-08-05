Divisas / ARKF
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ARKF: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
55.38 USD 0.09 (0.16%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ARKF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.72.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARKF News
- Robinhood entra al S&P 500 y dispara interés en ETFs fintech y de trading | Benzinga España
- Looking for Exposure to Robinhood Stock (HOOD)? Here’s How to Buy Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- ETFs to Buy as Robinhood Surges on S&P 500 Inclusion
- BMNR, BLSH: Cathie Wood Bets $23M on Crypto Stocks, Trims Stakes in Roku, DraftKings, and Teradyne - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood Unloads DraftKings. NFL Season Prompts This Target Raise.
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- NTLA, DKNG: Cathie Wood Bets Millions on Biotech, Continues Dumping DraftKings Stock - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood Invests $4M in This Biotech Stock, Trims Stakes in Roku and DraftKings - TipRanks.com
- Precio del Bitcoin hoy: sube a 112.940 dólares mientras la atención vuelve a las apuestas sobre recortes de la Fed
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters Bitmine and CRISPR stock holdings
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Cathie Wood Trims Stakes in Robinhood, Roku, and Shopify, Adds PagerDuty and Intellia - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with PagerDuty and Robinhood stock trades
- CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood Just Bought 2.5 Million Shares of This IPO Company
- Bitcoin Hits New High; Cathie Wood's Bullish IPO Purchase
- Cathie Wood ‘Buys the Dip’ in Block Stock; Sells Shopify Shares - TipRanks.com
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- Cathie Wood ‘Buys the Dip’ in AMD Stock after Q2 Results, Cuts Roblox and Palantir (PLTR) Stakes - TipRanks.com
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Cathie Wood’s Manic Monday Moves: Buys AMD and Nvidia, Sells Roblox and Blade Air Mobility - TipRanks.com
Rango diario
54.41 55.72
Rango anual
27.70 56.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 55.29
- Open
- 55.50
- Bid
- 55.38
- Ask
- 55.68
- Low
- 54.41
- High
- 55.72
- Volumen
- 674
- Cambio diario
- 0.16%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 65.31%
- Cambio anual
- 85.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B