ARKF: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

55.38 USD 0.09 (0.16%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ARKF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.72.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
54.41 55.72
Rango anual
27.70 56.04
Cierres anteriores
55.29
Open
55.50
Bid
55.38
Ask
55.68
Low
54.41
High
55.72
Volumen
674
Cambio diario
0.16%
Cambio mensual
6.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
65.31%
Cambio anual
85.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B