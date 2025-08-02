Currencies / ARKF
ARKF: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
55.29 USD 0.19 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARKF exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.70 and at a high of 55.39.
Follow ARK Fintech Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARKF News
Daily Range
54.70 55.39
Year Range
27.70 56.04
- Previous Close
- 55.10
- Open
- 55.39
- Bid
- 55.29
- Ask
- 55.59
- Low
- 54.70
- High
- 55.39
- Volume
- 725
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 5.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.04%
- Year Change
- 84.92%
