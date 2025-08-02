QuotesSections
ARKF: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

55.29 USD 0.19 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARKF exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.70 and at a high of 55.39.

Follow ARK Fintech Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
54.70 55.39
Year Range
27.70 56.04
Previous Close
55.10
Open
55.39
Bid
55.29
Ask
55.59
Low
54.70
High
55.39
Volume
725
Daily Change
0.34%
Month Change
5.86%
6 Months Change
65.04%
Year Change
84.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev