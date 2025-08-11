Moedas / ANIP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
96.10 USD 0.75 (0.79%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ANIP para hoje mudou para 0.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 94.56 e o mais alto foi 96.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANIP Notícias
- Biogen Gets EU Nod for First Postpartum Depression Drug
- INCY Announces New Late-Stage Data on Skin Disease Drug
- Vice-presidente da Ani Pharmaceuticals vende ações no valor de US$ 39 mil
- Ani Pharmaceuticals SVP Cook sells $39k in stock
- PBYI Surges 30% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 96.61 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook ANI (ANIP)
- Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $114 from $86 at Guggenheim
- Biogen Secures FDA Nod for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing of Leqembi
- J&J Ends Imaavy Development in Rheumatoid Arthritis Post Study Failure
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 93.0 USD
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- IOVA Stock Drops 6% on $350M Common Stock Offering
- Is ANI (ANIP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- GILD Stock Slips as CVS Health Excludes New HIV Drug Yeztugo
- Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 90.43 USD
- Axon, DoorDash, Harmony Gold Among Today's Best Stocks To Buy And Watch: Check Out New Names Added To IBD Stock Lists
Faixa diária
94.56 96.22
Faixa anual
52.50 99.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 95.35
- Open
- 95.74
- Bid
- 96.10
- Ask
- 96.40
- Low
- 94.56
- High
- 96.22
- Volume
- 132
- Mudança diária
- 0.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.73%
- Mudança anual
- 61.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh