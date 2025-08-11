통화 / ANIP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
96.79 USD 0.69 (0.71%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ANIP 환율이 오늘 -0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 96.09이고 고가는 98.04이었습니다.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANIP News
- Biogen Gets EU Nod for First Postpartum Depression Drug
- INCY Announces New Late-Stage Data on Skin Disease Drug
- Ani Pharmaceuticals SVP Cook sells $39k in stock
- PBYI Surges 30% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 96.61 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook ANI (ANIP)
- Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $114 from $86 at Guggenheim
- Biogen Secures FDA Nod for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing of Leqembi
- J&J Ends Imaavy Development in Rheumatoid Arthritis Post Study Failure
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 93.0 USD
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- IOVA Stock Drops 6% on $350M Common Stock Offering
- Is ANI (ANIP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- GILD Stock Slips as CVS Health Excludes New HIV Drug Yeztugo
- Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 90.43 USD
- Axon, DoorDash, Harmony Gold Among Today's Best Stocks To Buy And Watch: Check Out New Names Added To IBD Stock Lists
- ANI Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $77 from $65 at Truist Securities
일일 변동 비율
96.09 98.04
년간 변동
52.50 99.50
- 이전 종가
- 97.48
- 시가
- 98.04
- Bid
- 96.79
- Ask
- 97.09
- 저가
- 96.09
- 고가
- 98.04
- 볼륨
- 566
- 일일 변동
- -0.71%
- 월 변동
- 3.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 43.75%
- 년간 변동율
- 62.97%
20 9월, 토요일