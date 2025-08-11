クォートセクション
通貨 / ANIP
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

97.48 USD 2.13 (2.23%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ANIPの今日の為替レートは、2.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり94.56の安値と98.55の高値で取引されました。

ANI Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
94.56 98.55
1年のレンジ
52.50 99.50
以前の終値
95.35
始値
95.74
買値
97.48
買値
97.78
安値
94.56
高値
98.55
出来高
879
1日の変化
2.23%
1ヶ月の変化
4.15%
6ヶ月の変化
44.78%
1年の変化
64.14%
