ANIP
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

97.48 USD 1.33 (1.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ANIP exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.91 and at a high of 99.39.

Daily Range
96.91 99.39
Year Range
52.50 99.50
Previous Close
98.81
Open
98.88
Bid
97.48
Ask
97.78
Low
96.91
High
99.39
Volume
356
Daily Change
-1.35%
Month Change
4.15%
6 Months Change
44.78%
Year Change
64.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%