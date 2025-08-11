Currencies / ANIP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
97.48 USD 1.33 (1.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANIP exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.91 and at a high of 99.39.
Follow ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANIP News
- Ani Pharmaceuticals SVP Cook sells $39k in stock
- PBYI Surges 30% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 96.61 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook ANI (ANIP)
- Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $114 from $86 at Guggenheim
- Biogen Secures FDA Nod for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing of Leqembi
- J&J Ends Imaavy Development in Rheumatoid Arthritis Post Study Failure
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 93.0 USD
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- IOVA Stock Drops 6% on $350M Common Stock Offering
- Is ANI (ANIP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- GILD Stock Slips as CVS Health Excludes New HIV Drug Yeztugo
- Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 90.43 USD
- Axon, DoorDash, Harmony Gold Among Today's Best Stocks To Buy And Watch: Check Out New Names Added To IBD Stock Lists
- ANI Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $77 from $65 at Truist Securities
- ANI (ANIP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- ANI Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $93 from $84 at H.C. Wainwright
Daily Range
96.91 99.39
Year Range
52.50 99.50
- Previous Close
- 98.81
- Open
- 98.88
- Bid
- 97.48
- Ask
- 97.78
- Low
- 96.91
- High
- 99.39
- Volume
- 356
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 4.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.78%
- Year Change
- 64.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%