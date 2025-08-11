货币 / ANIP
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
97.55 USD 1.26 (1.28%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ANIP汇率已更改-1.28%。当日，交易品种以低点96.91和高点99.39进行交易。
关注ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ANIP新闻
日范围
96.91 99.39
年范围
52.50 99.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 98.81
- 开盘价
- 98.88
- 卖价
- 97.55
- 买价
- 97.85
- 最低价
- 96.91
- 最高价
- 99.39
- 交易量
- 499
- 日变化
- -1.28%
- 月变化
- 4.22%
- 6个月变化
- 44.88%
- 年变化
- 64.25%
