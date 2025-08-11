Valute / ANIP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
96.79 USD 0.69 (0.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ANIP ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 96.09 e ad un massimo di 98.04.
Segui le dinamiche di ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANIP News
- Biogen Gets EU Nod for First Postpartum Depression Drug
- INCY Announces New Late-Stage Data on Skin Disease Drug
- SVP di Ani Pharmaceuticals Cook vende azioni per 39 mila dollari
- Ani Pharmaceuticals SVP Cook sells $39k in stock
- PBYI Surges 30% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 96.61 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook ANI (ANIP)
- Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $114 from $86 at Guggenheim
- Biogen Secures FDA Nod for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing of Leqembi
- J&J Ends Imaavy Development in Rheumatoid Arthritis Post Study Failure
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 93.0 USD
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- IOVA Stock Drops 6% on $350M Common Stock Offering
- Is ANI (ANIP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- GILD Stock Slips as CVS Health Excludes New HIV Drug Yeztugo
- Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Ani Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 90.43 USD
- Axon, DoorDash, Harmony Gold Among Today's Best Stocks To Buy And Watch: Check Out New Names Added To IBD Stock Lists
Intervallo Giornaliero
96.09 98.04
Intervallo Annuale
52.50 99.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 97.48
- Apertura
- 98.04
- Bid
- 96.79
- Ask
- 97.09
- Minimo
- 96.09
- Massimo
- 98.04
- Volume
- 566
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 62.97%
20 settembre, sabato