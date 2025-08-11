QuotazioniSezioni
ANIP: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

96.79 USD 0.69 (0.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ANIP ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 96.09 e ad un massimo di 98.04.

Segui le dinamiche di ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
96.09 98.04
Intervallo Annuale
52.50 99.50
Chiusura Precedente
97.48
Apertura
98.04
Bid
96.79
Ask
97.09
Minimo
96.09
Massimo
98.04
Volume
566
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
3.41%
Variazione Semestrale
43.75%
Variazione Annuale
62.97%
20 settembre, sabato