Moedas / AMH
AMH: American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest
33.48 USD 0.17 (0.51%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMH para hoje mudou para 0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.14 e o mais alto foi 33.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AMH Notícias
Faixa diária
33.14 33.50
Faixa anual
31.68 39.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.31
- Open
- 33.15
- Bid
- 33.48
- Ask
- 33.78
- Low
- 33.14
- High
- 33.50
- Volume
- 100
- Mudança diária
- 0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.80%
- Mudança anual
- -13.11%
